The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers-Bills All-22, News, Transactions, Tomlin Tuesday, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 57 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about some of the most-recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes us reviewing the team’s recent transactions, the early-week injury report and more.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked to the media on Tuesday so Alex and I go over what all he had to say that was noteworthy.

Alex and I have both went through the all-22 from the Steelers Sunday night loss to the Buffalo Bills so we recap what all stuck out to us when it comes to the team’s play on both sides of the football. We spend a lot of time talking about the Steelers running game woes and the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger of late.

We discuss the deep passing game, Roethlisberger’s mechanics and more. Alex recaps some recent film room posts that he’s completed since Sunday night concerning the Steelers offensive woes.

We then flip over to talking about the play of the Steelers defense Sunday night and how the unit is still one that could help lead the team to a Super Bowl championship this season.

We make sure to recap the Steelers playoff scenarios entering Week 15 of the season and talk a little about the Monday night game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

We talk a little about what Roethlisberger had to say during his Wednesday media session to start winding down the show.

