The Terrible Podcast – Talking More Steelers-Ravens Updates, Game Preview, Minutia, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 51 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to providing what will hopefully be one final preview of the Week 12 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Alex and I go over who is in and who is out for Wednesday’s game and go over several minutia-related items. We talk more about what all has transpired the last week with the ravens and the NFL that led to the game hopefully being played on Wednesday afternoon at Heinz Field.

We move on with one final preview of the Steelers-Ravens game based on who we expect to play in it for both sides. We go over what we expect to be our podcasting schedule this next week as well.

We close out this Wednesday podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

