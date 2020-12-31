Steelers Week 16 Stock Report – Who’s Up, Who’s Down?

The Pittsburgh Steelers snapped their three game losing streak in a come-from-behind victory over the Indianapolis Colts. This time, Ben Roethlisberger and the offense struggled mightily in the first half before finding the deep ball, which opened up much of the rest of the offense. Meanwhile, the defense settled in during the second half and produced turnovers necessary for a comeback victory.

Here is the Week 16 Steelers stock report:

OG Kevin Dotson – Stock Up

Kevin Dotson played every offensive snap in this week 16 game against the Colts and showed out well. By returning and playing well off of an injury, Dotson passed one of the early tests necessary to play offensive line in this league — toughness. Those shoulder injuries can be tough for an offensive lineman, and he showed grit that will serve him well in his career.

Dotson played well and continued with his stellar pass blocking, keeping his average pass block score for the year at 85.0 per Pro Football Focus. Dotson could very well play into the playoffs and will almost assuredly be the Week 1 starter next season at one of the guard positions.

OLB Alex Highsmith – Stock Up

Alex Highsmith continues to lessen the blow that the team expected from the Bud Dupree season ending injury. He has now shown off a wide array of pass rush moves including a nice spin move. This early on in his career, most players rely on one move, but Highsmith’s arsenal continues to impress. Highsmith registered four total tackles and four pressures on Philip Rivers against the Colts and should also be the Week 1 starter next season.

RB Benny Snell – Stock Down

After an impressive performance in Week 15, Benny Snell got the opening carries against the Colts, but failed to hang onto the job as James Conner returned for much of the work later in the game. There is one run in particular where a hole was there, but Benny Snell failed to follow his lead blocker and bounced outside for no gain.

For a running game that has been struggling for a variety of reasons, Benny Snell has to take the opportunities given to him and he failed to do that in Week 16. He ended with zero (!!) yards on six carries.

ILB Vince Williams – Stock Up

Vince Williams returned off of the Reserve/COVID list to play every defensive snap. He was playing air traffic controller for the defense and helped stabilize the unit as second half adjustments caused Jonathan Taylor’s 45 yard, 2 touchdown performance in the first half to a 29 yard performance in the second half. The defense is at its best when they shut down the run, and Vince Williams is a large part of making that happen with his presence in the middle of the field.

OLB Cassius Marsh – Stock Up

Cassius Marsh is one of the newest members of the team, being signed off the Colts practice squad and he had a decent showing in week 16 against his former team. He will get an opportunity with some of the starters resting to compete for the backup spot in the playoffs. He also played several special teams snaps and made two tackles which generally lends itself to increased opportunity on defense.