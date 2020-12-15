Steelers Week 15 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes ILB Tegray Scales

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now named their four protected practice squad players for Week 15 and this week the list includes inside linebacker Tegray Scales, who was elevated to the active/inactive roster fir the team’s Week 14 road game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Tuesday list of Steelers protected practice players for Week 15 also includes wide receiver Deon Cain, running back Wendell Smallwood, and tackle Anthony Coyle. This marks the third time for Coyle on the protected list while Cain and Smallwood have been on the list of four players most of the season.

On Monday, both Scales reverted back to the Steelers practice squad following his Saturday elevations. He played just a few snaps on special teams against the Bills. Scales was elevated from the practice squad due to inside linebacker Vince Williams being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Williams is still on that list as Tuesday comes to a close and there is no word yet if he’ll be off it in time to play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Scales is ultimately needed Monday night, he’ll likely be elevated from the practice squad on Sunday, ahead of the team traveling to Cincinnati.