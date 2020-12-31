Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 17: Eight Players Sidelined To Start Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Cleveland Browns and the Wednesday offering shows that eight players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out the team’s Wednesday practice were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related), safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), guard David DeCastro (not injury related), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (not injury related), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back), and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (ankle).

It’s already known that Roethlisberger will be held out of Sunday’s game against the Browns. There’s a good chance that Pouncey might be rested on Sunday as well and quite possibly even Heyward. We’ll have to wait and see which other veteran players on the list wind up not playing against the Browns.

The Steelers had the three players that missed the team’s Sunday home game against the Indianapolis Colts, outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi(shoulder), kicker Chris Boswell (groin) and inside linebacker Marcus Allen (neck), back practicing in full on Wednesday. That’s a good sign that all three will ultimately play against the Browns on Sunday.