Steelers Vs. Washngton: Inactives For Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 13 Monday night home game against the Washington Football Team and as expected, it includes six names in total and two players who were on the team’s injury report his past week.
After ending the week listed as doubtful for the Steelers Monday game against Washington on the team’s injury report, cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) and kicker Chris Boswell (hip) are both inactive for the Week 13 contest. Nelson wasn’t able to practice this past week with his knee injury and this will now mark the first game this season he’s missed. Cornerback Cameron Sutton will start in Nelson’s place Monday night.
As for Boswell, who didn’t start the week on the team’s injury report, this will also be the first game this season that he has missed. The Steelers elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad on Monday and he’ll handle all the kicking chores against Washington.
The Steelers other four inactive players for Monday’s Week 13 game against Washington are all deemed healthy scratches in quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, gurd/tackle Derwin Gray, and tight end Kevin Rader. Dobbs ha yet to be active all season and the same gores for Rader, who was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad back in Week 12.
Steelers Inactive Players:
QB Joshua Dobbs
CB Steven Nelson
K Chris Boswell
TE Kevin Rader
DT Carlos Davis
OL Derwin Gray
Washington Inactive Players:
WR Robert Foster
S Cole Luke
DE Ryan Anderson
WR Jeff Badet
LB Jordan Kunaszyk