Steelers Vs. Washington: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 13

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 Monday night road loss against the Washington Football Team are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: The five starters played all 71 snaps on Monday while tackle Jerald Hawkins (4) also saw just a few plays on offense against Washington as an eligible lineman lined up as a tight end. Those five starters included center J.C. Hassenauer starting again in place of Maurkice Pouncey (0), who remains on the COVID-19 list.

Wide receivers: Diontae Johnson (57) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (61) played the lion’s share of snaps Monday night at this position group against Washington with James Washington (38) out-snapping rookie Chase Claypool (31) for the first time in a long time. Ray-Ray McCloud (5) didn’t play very many snaps and he touched the football on three of them.

Running backs: Benny Snell Jr. (33) started again and played almost half of the total offensive snaps in the game. Rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. (11) played throughout the game as did Jaylen Samuels (27), who saw his most amount of snaps in a single game in a long time. Fullback Derek Watt (3) played sparingly on offense in the first half and only during the deep red zone drive that came up short. James Conner (0) remains on the COVID-19 list.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (57) out-snapped Vance McDonald (28) once again and that wasn’t unusual at all. Kevin Rader (0) was inactive a second consecutive game.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (71) played every snap against Washington and was once again backed up by Mason Rudolph (0) with Joshua Dobbs (0) being inactive once again.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (67) and Stephon Tuitt (54) both got their expected amount of work Monday night at Heinz Field. Tyson Alualu (29), Chris Wormley (6), Henry Mondeaux (5) and Isaiah Buggs (3) filled in the gaps against Washington while rookie Carlos Davis (0) was back on the inactive list Monday night.

Inside linebackers: Vince Williams (53) and Robert Spillane (21) were the starters with Avery Williamson (0) mixed in early like he was in Week 12. Spillane left early in the second half with a knee injury and did not return. Marcus Allen (16) played a lot in dime packages on defense after Spillane went down injured.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (67) and Alex Highsmith (60) played the majority of defensive snaps against Washington but did get some breathers from Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (16) and Jayrone Elliott (1), who also dressed for the game with Bud Dupree now out for the season.

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden (56) and Cameron Sutton (72) were the starters with Steven Nelson (0) inactive with a knee injury. Sub package cornerback Mike Hilton (57) played extensively and Justin Layne played more than expected because of Haden leaving the contest in the fourth quarter with a concussion. Rookie James Pierre was limited to his usual special teams role.

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick (72) and Terrell Edmunds (67) played extensively, as expected. Jordan Dangerfield (0) played inside the red zone and Sean Davis (0) played only on special teams in the contest.

Special teams: Adeniyi (25), D. Watt (24), Dangerfield (24), Davis (24) and Layne (21) were the special teams snaps leaders against Washington on Monday.