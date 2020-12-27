Steelers Vs. Colts: Inactives For Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 16 Sunday afternoon home game against the Indianapolis Colts and as expected, it includes six names in total and the three players who were ruled out for the contest on the team’s injury report.

After ending Saturday listed as out for the Steelers Sunday game against the Colts on the team’s injury report, kicker Chris Boswell (groin), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (neck) and outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (shoulder) are all inactive for the Week 16 contest.

With Boswell out, kicker Matthew Wright will handle all kicking duties against the Colts as he was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Boswell initially showed up on the injury report on Thursday. Allen failed to practice all week after suffering his neck injury during the team’s Monday night loss. Inside linebacker Tegray Scales, who was signed off the team’s practice squad on Saturday, is dressing in Allen’s place. New outside linebacker Cassius Marsh is dressing Sunday against the Colts in place Adeniyi.

Running back Anthony McFarland Jr., who ended the week listed as questionable on the injury report, is also inactive on Sunday against the Colts. The Steelers do have running back James Conner back this week after he missed the Monday night game with a quadricep injury.

The Steelers other two inactive players for the Sunday afternoon Week 16 game against the Colts are all deemed healthy scratches in quarterback Joshua Dobbs and defensive end Isaiah Buggs.

Steelers Inactive Players:

QB Joshua Dobbs

K Chris Boswell

ILB Marcus Allen

OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

DE Isaiah Buggs

Colts Inactive Players:

WR Marcus Johnson

T Anthony Castonzo

QB Jacob Eason

WR Dezmon Patmon

CB Isaiah Rodgers