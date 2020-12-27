Steelers Vs. Colts 2020 Week 16: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 16

Indianapolis Colts (10-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Pick’em

Trends:

Indianapolis are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Indianapolis’ last 10 games.

Indianapolis are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

Indianapolis are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Indianapolis are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Indianapolis are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.

Indianapolis are 1-15 SU in their last 16 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Indianapolis are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games this season.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Indianapolis’ last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Indianapolis are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 15-1 SU in their last 16 games when playing at home against Indianapolis.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games this season.

Pittsburgh are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games played in December.

Colts Injuries:

WR Marcus Johnson (quadricep) – Out

T Braden Smith (not injury related) – Out – COVID

T Anthony Castonzo (knee, ankle) – Out

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

ILB Ulysees Gilbert (ankle) – Out – IR

OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (shoulder) – Out

ILB Marcus Allen (neck) – Out

K Chris Boswell (groin) – Out

RB Anthony McFarland (illness) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



