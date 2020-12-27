Steelers Vs. Colts 2020 Week 16: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 16
Indianapolis Colts (10-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Pick’em
Week 16 NFL TV CBS coverage map via @506sports #Steelers #Colts https://t.co/qUtK5iyfya pic.twitter.com/XnUOnwfAmt
— Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) December 23, 2020
Trends:
Indianapolis are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Indianapolis’ last 10 games.
Indianapolis are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.
Indianapolis are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
Indianapolis are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Indianapolis are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.
Indianapolis are 1-15 SU in their last 16 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Indianapolis are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games this season.
The total has gone OVER in 8 of Indianapolis’ last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Indianapolis are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against Indianapolis.
Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 15-1 SU in their last 16 games when playing at home against Indianapolis.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games this season.
Pittsburgh are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games played in December.
Colts Injuries:
WR Marcus Johnson (quadricep) – Out
T Braden Smith (not injury related) – Out – COVID
T Anthony Castonzo (knee, ankle) – Out
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
ILB Ulysees Gilbert (ankle) – Out – IR
OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (shoulder) – Out
ILB Marcus Allen (neck) – Out
K Chris Boswell (groin) – Out
RB Anthony McFarland (illness) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Release (Dec. 27)
Game Capsule:Week 16 NFL Capsules-10