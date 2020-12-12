Steelers Vs. Bills 2020 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 14

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Site: Bills Stadium (71,608) • Orchard Park, NY

Playing Surface: A-Turf Titan 50

TV Coverage: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bills -2.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games.

Pittsburgh are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games against Buffalo.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against Buffalo.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Buffalo.

Pittsburgh are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games this season.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.

Buffalo are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games.

Buffalo are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Buffalo are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home.

Buffalo are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Buffalo are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games this season.

Buffalo are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Buffalo’s last 12 games played in week 14.

Steelers Injuries:

CB Joe Haden (concussion) – Out

ILB Robert Spillane (knee) – Out (placed on IR)

Bills Injuries

S Jaquan Johnson (ankle) – Out

Weather:

ORCHARD PARK WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: