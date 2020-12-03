Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 13: Eight Players Listed As DNP On Estimated Offering

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Washington Football Team and the Thursday offering, which is an estimated one due to the team not actually practicing, includes 9 players in total.
Had the Steelers practiced on Thursday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related/knee), cornerback Steven Nelson, guard David DeCastro (not injury related), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), tight end Eric Ebron (not injury related), defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (not injury related), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related), and inside linebacker Vince Williams (not injury related) would have all likely sat out the session.
Of those eight players, Nelson is the only one that needs to be monitored closely on the injury report moving forward as he suffered his knee injury during the team’s Wednesday home win against the Baltimore Ravens. Nelson’s knee injury required a Thursday MRI, according to head coach Mike Tomlin earlier in the day.
Listed as likely to have been limited in practice on Thursday is running back Jaylen Samuels (quadricep), who has missed the team’s last two games with his quadricep injury. At the very least, it looks like Samuels as a tiny chance to play on Monday against Washington.
Not listed on the team’s Thursday injury report are defensive end Stephon Tuitt, running back James Conner, center Maurkice Pouncey and tackle Jerald Hawkins. All four are currently on the Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 list and thus not on the active 53-man roster. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree was also placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Thursday with a knee injury. He is out for the remainder of the season.
The Steelers are expected to resume practicing on Friday and after the session is when the next team injury report will be released.