Steelers Saturday Injury Report Week 15: Dotson Ruled Out, Conner Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 15 ahead of the team’s Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Saturday offering shows that one player has officially been ruled out for that contest with one other being questionable for it.

After failing to practice again on Saturday, guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) has now been ruled out for the Monday night game against the Bengals. J.C. Hassenauer or Derwin Gray are likely to start at left guard with Dotson. The team also signed guard Danny Isidora this past week and there’s a chance he might clear COVID protocols by Monday night.

Limited again on Saturday for the Steelers was running back James Conner (quadricep) and he now is officially listed as questionable for Monday night.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), cornerback Joe Haden (concussion) and safety Sean Davis (illness) all practiced fully again on Saturday and none of the three were given game status designations on the injury report.

Haden is looking to return Monday night against the Bengals after missing the team’s game last Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills due to a concussion. Roethlisberger and Davis both previously sat out the team’s Thursday practice earlier this week but returned on Friday to practice fully.

Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams remains on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list as Saturday winds down.