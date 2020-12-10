Steelers Place ILB Vince Williams On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to be down a few inside linebackers Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

On Thursday, the Steelers reported that inside linebacker Vince Williams is being placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list and that means it’s almost certain he’ll miss the Sunday night game against the Bills. Even if Williams is just considered a “high-risk” close contact COVID player, he has to be on the list for a minimum of five days, ruling him out for Sunday against Buffalo.

Williams being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list comes on the heels of fellow staring inside linebacker Robert Spillane suffering a left knee injury in the second half of the team’s Monday night loss to the Washington Football Team. That injury is expected to result in Spillane missing the Sunday night game against the Bills at the very least.

With Williams and Spillane now likely out Sunday night, inside linebacker Avery Williamson will definitely start. Marcus Allen might also see some playing time in the team’s base defense as well. The Steelers opened the practice window on inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III on Wednesday, and it will now be interesting to see if he gets activated for the Sunday night game to help at the position.

This is the second time Williams has been on the COVID-19 list this season. He was also a high-risk close contact of tight end Vance McDonald several weeks ago.