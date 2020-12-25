Steelers Place ILB Ulysees Gilbert III On Reserve/Injured List

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions on Friday as inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list with an ankle and inside linebacker Vince Williams was officially added to the 53-man unit after his two-day exemption ended.

Gilbert sustained his ankle injury in the Steelers Monday night road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He failed to practice all week because of his injury and ended the week listed as out on the team’s Friday injury report. Gilbert’s 2020 season has likely now come to an end.

Gilbert, who was selected by the Steelers in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Akron, played all of 33 defensive snaps in 2020. He already served one stint in the Reserve/Injured list earlier in the season due to a back injury. He has registered just five total tackles on the season.

As for Williams, the Steelers activated him off the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week. The team was given a temporary roster exemption for Williams and that expired on Friday. The veteran linebacker had been on the COVID-19 list since December 10 and thus missed the team’s last two games.

Williams is expected to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.