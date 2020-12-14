Steelers Offensive Linemen Feiler, Dotson Suffered Pectoral Injuries In Loss To Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a big road loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday night and in the process they may have lost two offensive linemen for an extended amount of time due to injuries.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomin said after the Sunday night loss that guards Matt Feiler and Kevin Dotson both suffered pectoral injuries in the loss to the Bills. He also said that he is unsure of the severity of the injuries.

“Such is life in the NFL,” Tomlin said after disclosing those injuries.

Feiler left the game in the first quarter with his injury and he was replaced by Dotson. Dotson then suffered his injury in the second half and that meant J.C. Hassenauer had to play at left guard, something he hasn’t done this season. We’ll now have to wait and see how much time both players will miss.

A few other Steelers players were dinged up during the Sunday night game but ultimately finished. Those players were outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward also needed his left knee examined late in the game.

The Steelers were without a few starters against the Bills as cornerback Joe Haden missed the game due to a concussion and inside linebacker Vince williams was out this week as he was placed on the COVID-19 list.