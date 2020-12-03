Steelers Injury Update: Tomlin Confirms Dupree Is Out For Season; Nelson Getting MRI On Knee

The Pittsburgh Steeles are now on a short week following their Wednesday home win against the Baltimore Ravens as they must now quickly prepare to play the Washington Football Team at home on Monday night. The Steelers obviously won’t have outside linebacker Bud Dupree for that contest or for the rest of the season as he tore the ACL in his knee against the Ravens. Steelers head coach confirmed on Thursday that Dupree is indeed out for the season.
“You can characterize it as official that Bud is out for the year with a significant knee injury,” Tomlin said.
Tomlin later said he’s still not sure as to when Dupree will have surgery to repair his knee.
Unfortunately, Dupree wasn’t the only Steelers defensive player to get injured on Wednesday as Tomlin made it known on Thursday that cornerback Steven Nelson also suffered some sort of knee injury that required a deeper examination.
“We’ve got some other bumps and bruises associated with play,” Tomlin said Thursday. “We’re still assessing that. I know Steve Nelson went to get an MRI or something on his knee. Obviously he was able to finish the game, but it was something worth looking at today. I’ll better be able to give you quality information on that I’m sure tomorrow.”
Nelson did indeed finish Wednesday’s game against the Ravens so we’ll just wait and see if his knee injury winds up being serious in nature.
Tomlin also didn’t provide much of an update n the players that are currently on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list and that include center Maurkice Pouncey, who was placed on it on Wednesday.
“When Maurkice gets back to us, he gets back to us,” Tomlin said.
The other players still on that list with Pouncey are running back James Conner, tackle Jerald Hawkins and defensive end Stephon Tuitt.