Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 14: Haden, Spillane Ruled Out For Bills Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Buffalo Bills and their Friday offering shows that two players are now officially ruled out for the contest.

After failing to practice yet again on Friday, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (concussion) and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) have now been officially ruled out for the Sunday night game against the Bills. Both players were injured in the second half of the team’s Monday night home loss to the Washington Football Team and failed to practice all week.

With Spillane and fellow inside linebacker Vince Williams (Reserve/COVID-19 list) both out this week, Avery Williamson will start inside with Marcus Allen likely to see playing time next to him in some defensive packages. We’ll have to see if fellow inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III is activated from the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Saturday as well. With Haden out, cornerback Cameron Sutton will likely start in his place against the Bills.

All other players listed on the Steelers injury report this past week practiced fully on Friday and that list includes wide receiver Chase Claypool (illness), kicker Chris Boswell (right hip), guard David DeCastro (not injury related), cornerback Steven Nelson (knee), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), and defensive end Chris Wormley (illness). None of those player received game status designations on the Steelers Friday injury report.

Of those seven players, Boswell and Nelson are the most notable ones as they both missed the team’s Monday night game against Washington with their injuries. Barring any setbacks, both Boswell and Nelson should play Sunday night against the Bills.