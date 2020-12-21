Steelers Downgrade RB James Conner To Out On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have running back James Conner for their Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Monday, Conner, who ended the week listed as questionable on the Steelers Saturday injury report with a quadricep injury, has been downgraded to out several hours before the game against the Bengals.

Conner was only able to practice on a limited basis this past week. With him now out Monday night, running back Benny Snell Jr. is expected to start. Additionally, running backs Jaylen Samuels and Anthony McFarland Jr. both figure to see playing time against the Bengals.

This will make the third game this season that Conner has missed as the running back also missed the Week 12 and 123 games due to him being on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.