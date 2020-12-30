Steelers CB Mike Hilton Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 16

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton had a solid game for the team against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 as he contributed four tackles, two of them solo stops, an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses in the team’s Sunday come from-behind win. On Wednesday, Hilton was named the AFC Defensive Player of the week for Week 16.

This marks the second time in his career that Hilton has won AFC Defensive Player of the Week, previously doing so in Week 16 of the 2017 season for his play against the Houston Texans. Hilton now joins former Steelers cornerbacks Ike Taylor (2) and Rod Woodson (4) in winning the award more than once.

For the season, Hilton has registered 49 total tackles, eight tackles for losses, three sacks, five quarterback hits, three interceptions, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Hilton is now in the final year of his current contract and thus set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He originally entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers originally signed Hilton to their practice squad on December 13, 2016.