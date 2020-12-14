Steelers CB Joe Haden Expects To Be Back Next Monday Night Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers had to do without veteran cornerback Joe Haden on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills as he missed the road loss due to a concussion suffered Monday night against the Washington Football Team. However, according to Haden on Monday afternoon, he’ll be back for the Steelers Week 15 Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Haden made his proclamation that he’ll be back in Week 15 on his Instagram account.

“Cincy WEEK… let’s get it!!!! SEE YOU MONDAY NIGHT,” Haden wrote.

Sunday night marked the seventh game that Haden has missed as a member of the Steelers. In 2017, his first season with the Steelers, Haden missed five games due to a broken fibula.

The Steelers allowed Bills quarterback Josh Allen to throw for 238 yards and two touchdowns Sunday night on 24 total completions. Most of Allen’s passing yards came in the second half, however. With Haden out Sunday night, cornerback Cameron Sutton stared in his place opposite Steven Nelson.

For the season, Haden has 48 total tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed.