Steelers Activate OT Jerald Hawkins From Reserve/COVID, Elevate K Matthew Wright To Active Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have predictably made a couple of roster moves before Monday’s game against Washington Football Team. The team announced they activated OT Jerald Hawkins from the Reserve/COVID list. They’ve also elevated kicker Matthew Wright and OT Anthony Coyle to the active roster, according to a tweet sent out moments ago.

Coyle is being elevated under a COVID replacement designation, meaning this will not count against one of his two “normal” practice squad elevations.

Wright is replacing the injured Chris Boswell, dealing with a hip injury. Pittsburgh signed Wright to the practice squad one week ago. Today will mark his NFL debut. Signed by the Steelers as a UDFA in 2019, he was carried through camp, showing an accurate leg but not a strong one, before spending time with the XFL Tampa Bay Vipers. At UCF, Wright made 77.5% (55 of 71) of his career field goal attempts.

Hawkins was placed on the Reserve/COVID list November 27th. It’s unknown if he’ll be active today. If dressed, he’ll function as the backup tackle and 6th offensive linemen against Washington’s 4-3 front. With Coyle elevated, the team only needs one of him or Hawkins to dress in order to have eight linemen active, allowing the team to dress 48 total players.

Coyle was elevated for Wednesday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens and did dress. He wore #68 and did not log an offensive snap.

Pittsburgh now has only two players on their Reserve/COVID list – center Maurkice Pouncey and running back James Conner.