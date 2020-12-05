Steelers Activate DE Stephon Tuitt From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Saturday morning and it included one of the four players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list being removed from it.

The Steelers announced on Saturday that defensive end Stephon Tuitt has now been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That means he can now resume practicing with the team and that he’ll likely play Monday night at Heinz Field against the Washington Football team.

Tuitt was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID list on November 27 and it resulted in him missing the Week 12 home game against the Baltimore Ravens. For the season, Tuitt has 32 total tackles, seven sacks, seven tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The Steelers entered Saturday with just 50 players on their active roster. There’s a chance that the Steelers were given a roster exemption for the next two days so they can ensure Tuitt is in proper shape. If so, that exemption would surely expire before Monday night.

The Steelers now have three players still on their Reserve/COVID-19 list and they are running back James Conner, tackle Jerald Hawkins and center Maurkice Pouncey. Pouncey, the most recent addition to that list, landed there this past Wednesday.