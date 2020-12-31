Steelers 2021 Opponents Almost Set Entering Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 regular season opponents are now almost set as of this past Sunday and in Week 17 we’ll find out the one remaining unknown team.

Thanks to the NFL’s rotating schedule, we’ve known for a while now that the Steelers will play the NFC South and AFC West divisions in 2021 in addition to their usual 6 games against the three teams within their own AFC North division, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

In addition to those 14 games, we now know that the Steelers will play the Buffalo Bills in 2020 due to both teams finishing in first place in their respective divisions in 2020. The last remaining team will be whichever one wins the AFC South division, either the Tennessee Titans or Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers played both of those team during the 2020 season, along with the Bills.

The Steelers five home game opponents outside the AFC North in 2021 will be against the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and the Titans.

The Steelers five road games outside the AFC North division in 2020 will be against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and the Bills.

There is news that a 17th game will be added to the NFL in 2021 as well. According to Albert Breer, that 17th game for the Steelers will be against the NFC West winners, the Seattle Seahawks. Will that game be home or away for the Steelers? It’s hard to say for sure but the way Breer has it listed in his tweet, the Steelers would host the Seahawks.

The times and dates for the Steelers 2021 schedule won’t be announced until sometime in April or May.