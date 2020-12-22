Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Bengals

Less weird this week. These stats fall into the “depressing” category.. And I’m very sorry for that.

– Since the NFL expanded to a 16 game schedule in 1978, ten teams have begun the year 11-0. The Steelers are one of just two teams to finish the season with at least three losses, joining the 2009 New Orleans Saints (who went on to win a Super Bowl, if you’re searching for a silver lining).

No team over that span have won their first 11 and then finished with at least four losses. Pittsburgh in prime position to become the first.

– This was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first double-digit loss to the Cincinnati Bengals since 2013, when they lost 20-10. That game also took place on a Monday night.

– For just the fourth time in the Colbert era, Pittsburgh allowed 27+ points to the Bengals. Hasn’t happened since 2006 (28 points). Happened in 2005 (38 points) and 2000 (28 points, which came in a Steelers’ win).

– For the first time in franchise history, an 11+ win Steelers’ team lost to a <2 win opponent. The closest comparable such loss is when a-then 11-3 Steelers’ squad lost to a-then 4-10…Bengals team (because, of course), 26-23 in OT way back in 2001. So this makes it one of the biggest upsets in franchise history.

– The Steelers scored 26+ points in their first ten games. They’ve been held under 20 over their last four.

– Ben Roethlisberger’s 170 passing yards tonight are his second fewest with 35+ attempts (he had 38 Monday night). Roethlisberger had 167 yards on 36 attempts in a 2016 win over the Browns.

– Here’s a wild stat. Since 2013, the Steelers have allowed fewer than 90 passing yards to their opponent nine times. They’ve lost five of those games, including Monday, when Ryan Finley threw for 89 and the Bengals just 78 as a team. So this team loses more often than it wins when opponents can’t throw the ball at all.

– TJ Watt’s 22 TFL (he had three Monday night) are the most by any defender since Aaron Donald had 25 in 2018. Since 2015, Watt is now just the 5th player with 22+ TFL in a season. He joins: Aaron Donald (who did it twice), Chandler Jones, Khalil Mack, and JJ Watt.

– Jordan Berry averaged 52.2 yards per punt tonight. It was his second highest average in games with at least five punts. He had six against the Bengals.

– The Steelers were 0/3 on 3rd and 1 tonight. That makes them 24 of 40 on 3rd/4th and 1 this season. 60%, near the bottom of the league. And since Week 6, they’re 17/31, 54.8%, which ranks 29th. Combine 3rd/4th and 1 over the last two years and the Steelers are 34 of 62. That’s 54.8%. Dead last in football.

– On third down in general over their last four games, the Steelers are 17/55. That’s 30.9%. Ugly.

– With Ben Roethlisberger at QB, the Steelers’ 3.9 yards per play figure from Monday’s game is their lowest since a 2013 16-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans, where they averaged 3.7.