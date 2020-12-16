Smith-Schuster To Continue Pregame Logo Dances: ‘I’m Not Going To Stop Being Myself’

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road Monday night and there’s a good chance that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be doing his TikTok dancing on the opposition’s logo at Paul Brown Stadium way before that game gets underway.

On the heels of Smith-Schuster doing his pregame logo dance routine against the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, which seemingly gave some players on the opposition extra motivation, Smith-Schuster made it clear on Wednesday that he has no plans to stop his pregame routine.

#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on dancing on logo of other teams before games: "I'm not going to stop being myself. I'm going to keep being the JuJu I came to be. I plan to keep doing it."pic.twitter.com/BZjCEUlYZN — Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) December 16, 2020

“I’m not going to stop being myself,” Smith-Schuster said on Tuesday. “I’m going to be the JuJu I came into me. Authentic. TikTok is a new platform that I’ve used to touch my fans and grow. This is something that I’ve been doing since I started the season, midseason. I even did it on the Cowboys logo, so it’s not just their (the Bills) logo, but the Steelers logo, and I plan to just keep doing it. I’m just having fun, doing myself.”

So, there you go. Whether you approve or disapprove of Smith-Schuster dancing on the logo of opposing team’s prior to games, it doesn’t matter. He likes doing that and providing it as pregame content to his social media followers. As far as he’s concerned, players on the other teams can just get over it.

“Yes, we lost, (and) they had a few words to say and it is what is,” Smith-Schuster said Wednesday, “So, yeah, I’m not going to stop doing it.”

For whatever it’s worth, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin let it be known on Tuesday that he’s pretty much unfazed by Smith-Schuster’s pregame logo dance routine.

“You know, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Tomlin said when asked about Smith-Schuster’s Sunday night pregame logo dancing video. “That’s the first I’ve heard of that. You know, these are professional players. These guys are motivated each and every week. Sometimes they say things in an effort to provide, you know, a vision of motivation and things of that nature, but I doubt, knowing the group that coaches that team, Sean McDermott, I’m sure that they were motivated in all the proper ways and that had very little relevance in terms of how the game was played.”

We’ll now wait and see what happens Monday night in Cincinnati prior to the game against the Bengals getting underway. At this point, you have to know a few Bengals players are well-aware of what Smith-Schuster is likely to do. Will one or more attempt to prevent Smith-Schuster from dancing on the Bengals midfield logo Monday night during pregame warm-ups? Might we have some pregame fireworks? We’ll see.