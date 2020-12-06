Schefter: James Conner Eligible But Unlikely To Play Against Washington

It sounds like James Conner will need another week to get back on the field. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, while Conner is eligible to come off the team’s Reserve/COVID list, he’s doubtful to play Monday evening against Washington Football Team.

Steelers' RB James Conner is eligible to come off the Reserve/COVID list on Monday, but it still considered unlikely that he will play against the WFT, per sources. It's looking like another week of Benny Snell Jr. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

Conner reportedly tested positive for COVID last week. The team placed him on the Reserve/COVID list on November 28th. For 2020, Conner has 645 yards and five rushing scores.

As Schefter indicates, Benny Snell is expected to get his second start of the season against Washington. Against the Baltimore Ravens Wednesday, Snell played 71% of the offensive snaps, carrying the ball 16 times for 60 yards while chipping in three catches for another 33 yards.

Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Samuels will serve as his backups tomorrow.

The Steelers currently have only two other players on their Reserve/COVID list, OT Jerald Hawkins and C Maurkice Pouncey.