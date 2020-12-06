Reports: Ben Roethlisberger Expected To Play Through ‘Stiff Knee’ Issue Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t likely to have cornerback Steven Nelson (knee), kicker Chris Boswell (hip) or running back James Conner (COVID-19) Monday night for their home game against the Washington Football Team but they will reportedly have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for that contest despite him ending the week as questionable on the team’s Saturday injury report.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sunday, Roethlisberger practiced on Sunday in the team’s walk-through and will now play Monday night against Washington. Additionally, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said Sunday that head coach Mike Tomlin texted him today to say that Roethlisberger, who reportedly is dealing with a stiff knee this week, will indeed play Monday night against Washington.

Roethlisberger’s stiff knee issue might be something that’s lingering from the Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys. In that game, Roethlisberger had to leave the contest right before halftime after seemingly suffering a knee injury. Roethlisberger, however, did return at the start of the second half of that game against the Cowboys and finished it.

Against the Baltimore Ravens this past Wednesday, Roethlisberger was knocked to the ground a few times and you can see one of those hits below.