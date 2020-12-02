Report: Ravens RBs J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram Won’t Play Against Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are still scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday afternoon at Heinz Field but the visiting team will reportedly do so without top running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram.

Sunday Night Football's @MicheleTafoyaTV says on @dpshow that Ravens RBs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins will not play tonight. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) December 2, 2020

According to Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports Wednesday morning, Dobbins and Ingram will not play on Wednesday for the Ravens against the Steelers despite being eligible to come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list during the day.

Running back Gus Edwards will start for Baltimore on Wednesday against the Steelers and he’ll likely be backed up by Justice Hill.

The previous belief was that both Dobbins and Ingram would fly to Pittsburgh on Wednesday after being activated off the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Those activations have yet to happen as of 9:30 a.m. EST.

The game between the Steelers and Ravens is scheduled to kickoff at 3:40 p.m. EST.