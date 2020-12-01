Report: Ravens Headed To Airport To Fly To Pittsburgh Tuesday Night

It’s happening!

Well, at least it looks like it’s happening, or going to happen.

Great news for the Ravens Steelers game tomorrow, the Ravens are headed to the airport as we speak per source. Wednesday afternoon football! — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 1, 2020

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN on Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens are headed to the airport to fly to Pittsburgh for their Wednesday afternoon game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. In short, it’s looking likely that the Week 12 game between the Steelers and Ravens will finally take place nearly one full week after it was originally scheduled to.

According to the Ravens team website on Tuesday, the team’s long COVID-19 outbreak appears to be abating. The team did not add any new players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday for just the second time in more than a week, the site reported.

While the ravens have gotten several players back from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list the last two days, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram remain on it. Those two players are expected to be cleared on Wednesday and removed from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list so they’ll be available to play against the Steelers.

As of Tuesday evening, Dobbins and Ingram are two of 15 total players that remain on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Also as Tuesday comes to close, it looks like the ravens have just 40 players on their active roster. If Dobbins and Ingram are activated on Wednesday, the team will still need to elevate six more players from their practice squad if they won’t to dress the 48-maximum allowed against the Steelers.

Here’s to the Ravens’ plane not having a flat tire or running out of gas.