Ravens Activate NT Brandon Williams, Three Others From Reserve/COVID List

The Baltimore Ravens continue to add potential reinforcements to their roster heading into tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team announced they’ve activated four players from their Reserve/COVID list: NT Brandon Williams, CB Tavon Young, CB Khalil Dorsey, and QB Trace McSorley.

Williams is by far the most significant name on the list, a key cog to their run defense. The Ravens’ site writes that it’s unknown if Williams will be able to play. He’s also dealt with an ankle injury. If he can go, Williams is critical talent to a Ravens’ defensive line still likely to be without a couple of household names, including Calais Campbell, tomorrow afternoon. Williams has recorded 20 tackles in eight games for Baltimore this season.

The other three additions are less impactful. McSorley will probably become Robert Griffin III’s backup tomorrow. He’s yet to appear in a game this season. Young and Dorsey are already on IR for football-related injury and will not play against the Steelers.

Baltimore has now activated eight players from their Reserve/COVID list over the last two days. It’s unclear if the team could activate anyone else before tomorrow’s game.