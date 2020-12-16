Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pro Bowl Voting

PRO BOWL VOTING

The NFL cancelled the Pro Bowl game originally scheduled for January 31, 2021. However, Pro Bowl teams will be selected to honor the best or some cases most popular NFL players in the 2020 season. Selection is in three phases. The first phase is fan voting which ends on December 17.

Fan voting began on November 17. While Steelers fans have cast more votes than any other team, only T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Kameron Canady had the most votes at their respective positions.

Fan votes in the last 48 hours count double. Following the fan vote, players and coaches will vote separately to determine this year’s slate of Pro Bowlers.

HOW TO VOTE

There are two ways that a fan can vote:

You can vote through the NFL voting site. It’s easy to set up a quick account if you don’t have one already. Click here to vote via the site. You can tweet votes if you have a twitter account. I have copied the voting requirements for tweets to count below:

“For votes on Twitter to count, they must be public and include one of the follow methods used in the sample below:

#ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g., #ProBowlVote TJ Watt)

#ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g., #ProBowlVote #TJWatt)

#ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g., #ProBowlVote @_TJWatt)”

WHO TO VOTE FOR?

Football purists might vote for Patrick Mahomes over Ben Roethlisberger. Purists might even vote for Myles Garrett over Stephon Tuitt or even both (you can vote for more than one person at the same position).

But as an average Steelers fan, I’m voting a straight Steelers ticket including injured players like Bud Dupree. But that’s just me.

In this election vote as many times as you please, but hurry time is waning. Here we go!

YOUR MUSIC SELECTION

I always like to offer a music selection. Okay fans. Keep voting for Steelers to the Pro Bowl. Do it. Do it until your satisfied. The B.T. Express