Free Agent OL John Leglue Says He’s Signed With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost offensive lineman Derwin Gray to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday as he was claimed off waivers. On Tuesday, however, word is surfacing that the Steelers have signed free agent offensive lineman John Leglue.

Leglue entered the NFL in 2019 with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He ultimately landed on the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints during the 2019 season and was ultimately plucked away from them by the Green Bay Packers on Dec 21, 2019. He ended the 2019 season with the Packers but failed to make their 2020 roster after training camp finished. He’s been a free agent ever since.

In college, Leglue saw action in 49 games with 38 starts (15 at right tackle, 13 at right guard, nine at center and one at left tackle). Leglue opened all 13 games at right guard as a senior at Tulane after starting one game at left tackle and 11 games at right tackle as a junior.

At his 2019 pro day, Leglue reportedly measured in at 6062, 301-pounds. He did 17 reps on the bench and ran a 40-yard-dash time of 5.38-seconds.

It’s unclear if Leglue is being signed to the Steelers practice squad this week or to a Reserve/Futures contract for 2021 as the team has yet to announce the signing.