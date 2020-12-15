Fowler: Matt Feiler’s Didn’t Suffer Torn Pec, ‘Good Chance’ For Playoff Return

Matt Feiler appears to have avoided a serious, season-ending injury, according to this report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler says Feiler’s pec injury he suffered in Sunday night’s loss to Buffalo won’t need surgery and he has a “good shot” to return for the postseason.

Pittsburgh placed Feiler on IR yesterday. He will miss a minimum of three games, knocking him out for the rest of the regular season. But the door is open for a return to the playoffs. The Steelers secured their playoff spot prior to Sunday’s game.

The Steelers also lost Kevin Dotson with a pectoral injury in the loss to Buffalo. The team did not place Dotson on IR yesterday but it’s unclear how much time, if any, he’ll miss. J.C. Hassenauer slid in as the third string left guard after Dotson exited. If Dotson can’t play Monday night against the Bengals, either Hassenauer or Derwin Gray will get the start.

Feiler has started all 13 games this season. He’s scheduled to be a free agent after the season.