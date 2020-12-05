Dulac: Sutton Expected To Start For Nelson Monday

With CB Steven Nelson doubtful to play due to a knee injury, Cam Sutton is expected to get the start at CB as his replacement. The PPG’s Gerry Dulac tweeted the news Saturday evening.

CB Steve Nelson not expected to play vs Washington. Cam Sutton will start in his spot. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 5, 2020

Of course, this news isn’t a surprise. Sutton has emerged the last two years primarily as a nickel/dime corner but he’s also logged reps on the outside when there’s been injury.

It’s likely Sutton will be the team’s RCB in the Steelers’ base and nickel packages. In their dime defense, he could slide to his dime spot while Justin Layne comes into the field as a RCB. Keeping Sutton on the outside and playing rookie Antoine Brooks Jr. on the inside is another possibility. Brooks was added to the 53 after Bud Dupree was placed on IR a few days ago.

For the season, Sutton has 22 tackles, three forced fumbles, and one interception. He and Mike Hilton are slated to be free agents after this season. Neither will be especially cheap to retain.