Colts Will Now Be Without Both Starting Tackles Against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field and they’ll do so without both of their starting tackles.
On Saturday, the Colts announced that starting tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee/ankle) has been downgraded to out on the team’s injury report after ending Friday on it as questionable. That Saturday news comes n the heels of Colts placing starting right tackle Braden Smith on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. That obviously means he will not play on Sunday against the Steelers, either.
With Castonzo and Smith now both out on Sunday, the Colts will need to start tackles Chaz Green and Will Holden against the Steelers on Sunday. Colts rookie tackle Danny Pinter could also be a possibility. The Colts also have two tackles — rookie Carter O’Donnell and veteran J’Marcus Webb — on their practice squad and one or both could be elevated on Saturday.
Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has only been sacked 14 times so far this season and as a team only 16 sacks have been allowed. Rivers has done a good job of getting the football out quick most of the season as his average time from snap to throw is just 2.51-seconds, fourth quickest in the league. The Colts running game has been strong the last several weeks. However, not having both starting tackles on Sunday probably won’t help the offense run well consistently against the Steelers defense.
T Anthony Castonzo (knee/ankle) has been downgraded to OUT for #INDvsPIT. https://t.co/VBVrHjIyyX
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 26, 2020