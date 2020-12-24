Colts Thursday Injury Report Week 16: TE Jack Doyle Added With Quad Issue

The Indianapolis Colts have now released their second official injury report for Week 16 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering includes one very notable change.

After failing to practice on Thursday, tight end Jack Doyle (quadricep) was added to the Colts injury report. Doyle reportedly suffered his quad injury during the team’s Wednesday practice and he’s now likely considered questionable to play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Also failing to practice for the Colts on Thursday were defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson (quadricep). Muhammad was previously listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Johnson was a non-participant on Wednesday.

Limited on Thursday for the Colts were tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) after both failed to work on Wednesday. Both are expected to play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Finally, defensive tackle Denico Autry (not injury related), tight end Trey Burton (not injury related), defensive end Justin Houston (not injury related), quarterback Philip Rivers (toe), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), and guard Quenton Nelson (back) all practiced fully on Thursday.

Rivers has reportedly been battling his toe injury for quite some time. Even so, he’s expected to play Sunday against the Steelers and the same goes for the other full practice participants on Thursday.