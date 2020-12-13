CBS Sports Report: Roethlisberger’s Knee Injury Concerning For Steelers

Does Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have some sort of lingering issue with the knee injury he suffered several weeks ago against the Dallas Cowboys? Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports seems to think so and reported as much Sunday morning.

According to La Canfora’s recent report on Sunday morning, Roethlisberger’s knee injury, which flared up a few weeks back, “has become a source of greater concern within the Steelers organization, sources said, further limiting the quarterback’s mobility at a time when Pittsburgh is throwing the ball at an alarming rate.”

Ahead of the Steelers Week 13 Monday night home game against the Washington Football Team, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that Roethlisberger was extremely questionable for that contest because of a stiff knee. Roethlisberger obviously played in that game against Washington and really looked no worse for wear on his way to throwing for 305 yards on 53 total pass attempts. Roethlisberger would have had more than 33 completions in that game had his eligibles not dropped so many balls.

Roethlisberger hasn’t been sacked since Week 8 so there’s that. While he was on the Steelers injury report again this past week, he was only listed with a “not injury related” designation. After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, something he does every week, he practiced fully on Thursday and Friday.

We’ll have to wait and see if there’s anything to La Canfora’s vague Sunday report when it comes to Roethlisberger’s knee. Would the Steelers like Roethlisberger to not have to throw so much? Probably, but once again, the veteran quarterback looked no worse for wear Monday night. We’ll see how he looks Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.