Buy Or Sell: Steelers Will Break Out ‘Big Nickel’ To Mitigate Absences Due To Injury

Topic Statement: The Steelers will break out the ‘big nickel’ in response to their injuries at linebacker and cornerback.

Explanation: Basically, the big nickel defense takes an inside linebacker off the field instead of a defensive lineman when an extra defensive back is on the field. Considering they are down four inside linebackers and one of their starting cornerbacks, it would make a lot of sense to try this out.

Buy:

This is basically making a decision between having guys like Tyson Alualu on the field versus Tegray Scales, Justin Layne, and Marcus Allen, and the answer is pretty obvious. You want the extra lineman in a game like this when your depth is very thin at inside linebacker.

And the depth has never been thinner. They have to choose between playing either a former safety who hasn’t actually played ant true linebacker snaps or putting a guy straight from the practice squad with zero NFL experience into a game.

While Layne and Allen have played earlier in the season, it hasn’t been under ideal circumstances, and they haven’t necessarily consistently delivered above-the-line play. And we’re not talking about putting the big nickel on the field in every situation. It’s just something to mix in along with other packages to supplement, depending upon the situation.

Sell:

It’s not really a package that they have used this year. While they are dealing with unique circumstances here, the reality is that they have already extensively run out of the dime, and against a team that likes to throw the ball, that is what we should expect to see. It’s what they did all the way back in 2013 as well when they lost Larry Foote in the opener and had no experienced replacement.

We saw a game earlier this year in which Antoine Brooks played over 20 snaps. If the Steelers want to get some more meat in there, they can even use Jordan Dangerfield against situations that might call for defending the run. Possibly even using him instead of Cameron Sutton against 23 personnel in their 3-4 front, as they have done in the past.