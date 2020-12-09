Bills Wednesday Injury Report Week 14: Two Players Sidelined, Two Others Limited

The Buffalo Bills have now released their first official injury report for Week 14 ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that two players failed to practice earlier in the day with two others being limited in the session.

Not practicing for the Bengals on Wednesday were defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (hip) and safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle). No real speculation yet as to whether either of those two players will ultimately be able to play Sunday night against the Steelers. Both played in the Bills Monday night game.

Limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice for the Bills were quarterback Jake Fromm (not injury related) and wide receiver Andre Roberts (achilles). Fromm is the Bills third string quarterback.

Listed a being full walk-through practice participants for the Bills on Wednesday are quarterback Josh Allen (knee/ankle) and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (knee/foot).