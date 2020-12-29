Bills Vs. Patriots Week 16 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL regular season will come to a close on Monday night with the New England Patriots hosting the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

This game pits quarterbacks Cam Newton and Josh Allen against each other in an AFC matchup. The Bills enter Monday night with a 11-3 record while the Patriots are 6-8 on the season.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will try to add a few video highlights from the game throughout the night to this post as well.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Bills Inactives: QB Jake Fromm, FB Reggie Gilliam, DE Trent Murphy, QB Davis Webb

Patriors Inactives: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Shilique Calhoun, DT Lawrence Guy, RB Damien Harris, QB Brian Hoyer, C Marcus Martin

