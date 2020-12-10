Bills Thursday Injury Report Week 14: G Jon Feliciano Downgraded To Limited

The Buffalo Bills have now released their second official injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Thursday offering looks a little bit different from their Wednesday one.

Not practicing again for the Bills on Thursday was safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle) and it now looks like he’s in jeopardy of missing the Sunday night game against the Steelers. He’s mainly a special teams player for the Bills.

Limited in practice for the Bills on Thursday were defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (hip), quarterback Jake Fromm (not injury related), wide receiver Andre Roberts (Achilles) and guard Jon Feliciano (knee, foot), who was previously listed as a full participant on the team’s Wednesday injury report.

Feliciano going backwards on Thursday is a significant development and it will now be interesting to see what transpires with him on Friday. He’s the Bills starting right guard.

As expected, quarterback Josh Allen (knee, ankle) practiced fully again on Thursday.