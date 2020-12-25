Ben Roethlisberger’s Top Five Longest Air Yard Distance Pass Completions Of His Career

There’s been quite a bit of talk about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger the last several weeks and particularly about his deep passing ability. With that being the case, I figured Christmas eve night would be a great time to look back at the top five longest air yard completions of Roethlisberger’s career to date.

Roethlisberger top five longest air yard distance completions include two of 60 yards, one of 56 yards and two of 51 yards, as officially scored by the NFL and researched by our very own Brad Congelio. All five are listed below along with the official play-by-play data from the NFL.





2012 – Week 15 – Cowboys – 2-12-PIT 38 (5:23) 7-B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle to 17-M.Wallace to DAL 2 for 60 yards (43-G.Sensabaugh).

1st Down Passing: PIT Passing Yards: PIT 7 (B.Roethlisberger), 60 yards Pass Length, Completion: PIT 7 (B.Roethlisberger), 60 yards Pass Reception Yards: PIT 17 (M.Wallace), 60 yards Pass Target: PIT 17 (M.Wallace) Yardage Gained After the Catch: PIT 17 (M.Wallace), 0 yards Solo Tackle: DAL 43 (G.Sensabaugh)



2014 – Week 10 – Jets – 1-10-PIT 20 (1:28) (Shotgun) 7-B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to 10-M.Bryant for 80 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

1st Down Passing: PIT Passing Yards, TD: PIT 7 (B.Roethlisberger), 80 yards Pass Length, Completion: PIT 7 (B.Roethlisberger), 60 yards Pass Reception Yards, TD: PIT 10 (M.Bryant), 80 yards Pass Target: PIT 10 (M.Bryant) Yardage Gained After the Catch: PIT 10 (M.Bryant), 20 yards



2010 – Week 19 – Ravens – 3-19-PIT 38 (2:07) (Shotgun) 7-B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to 84-A.Brown ran ob at BLT 4 for 58 yards. Penalty on BLT-43-H.Nakamura, Illegal Contact, declined.

1st Down Passing: PIT 3rd Down Attempt Converted: PIT Passing Yards: PIT 7 (B.Roethlisberger), 58 yards Pass Length, Completion: PIT 7 (B.Roethlisberger), 56 yards Pass Reception Yards: PIT 84 (A.Brown), 58 yards Pass Target: PIT 84 (A.Brown) Yardage Gained After the Catch: PIT 84 (A.Brown), 2 yards



2009 – Week 15 – Packers – 1-10-PIT 40 (14:28) 7-B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to 17-M.Wallace for 60 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

1st Down Passing: PIT Passing Yards, TD: PIT 7 (B.Roethlisberger), 60 yards Pass Length, Completion: PIT 7 (B.Roethlisberger), 51 yards Pass Reception Yards, TD: PIT 17 (M.Wallace), 60 yards Pass Target: PIT 17 (M.Wallace) Yardage Gained After the Catch: PIT 17 (M.Wallace), 9 yards



2009 – Week 15 – Packers – 2-18-PIT 23 (6:27) (Shotgun) 7-B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to 86-H.Ward to GB 23 for 54 yards (24-J.Bush).

1st Down Passing: PIT Passing Yards: PIT 7 (B.Roethlisberger), 54 yards Pass Length, Completion: PIT 7 (B.Roethlisberger), 51 yards Pass Reception Yards: PIT 86 (H.Ward), 54 yards Pass Target: PIT 86 (H.Ward) Yardage Gained After the Catch: PIT 86 (H.Ward), 3 yards Solo Tackle: GB 24 (J.Bush)