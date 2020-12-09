AFC North Week 13 Recap: Ravens, Browns Close Gap On Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their first game of the 2020 regular season on Monday night to the Washington Football Team and now they’ll move on to Week 14 with just a two-game lead over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North.

Two of the other three teams in the AFC North won in Week 13 as the Browns beat the Tennessee Titans 41-35 on the road on Sunday and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Dallas Cowboys at home 34-17 Tuesday night. The other team in the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals, lost 19-7 on the road Sunday to the Miami Dolphins.

Int he Browns big road win over the Titans, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 25 of his 33 total pass attempts for 334 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He did fumble away the football once, however. Mayfield’s four touchdown passes went to wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Kendell Lam, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins, who led Cleveland in receiving Sunday with six receptions for 95 yards.

The Browns running game was led Sunday by running back Nick Chubb, who had 80 yards and a touchdown on his 18 total carries. Backup running back Kareen Hunt chipped in another 33 yards on his 14 total carries in the game.

Defensively for the Browns against the Titans, safety Andrew Sendejo led the unit in total tackles with eight. The Browns defense registered three sacks of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday but did give up 389 yards passing and three touchdown passes to him.

Cornerback M.J. Stewart registered the only interception of the game on Sunday and the Browns defense forced three fumbles during the Sunday road contest and recovered two of them. Titans running back Derrick Henry was held to just 60 yards rushing in the game on 15 carries.

In the Ravens home win over the Cowboys Tuesday night, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 12 of his 17 total passes for 107 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Jackson also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on his 13 total carries and he was not sacked by the Cowboys defense.

Jackson’s touchdown tosses went to wide receivers Miles Boykin and Marquise Brown with the latter leading the team in receptions and receiving yards with five catches for 39 yards.

Running back Gus Edwards had 101 yards rushing in the game on his seven carries while rookie running back J.K Dobbins chipped in 71 rushing yards and a touchdown Tuesday night on his 11 carries. In total, the Ravens rushed for 294 yards against the Cowboys.

Defensively for the Ravens, defensive end Derek Wolfe led the unit in total tackles with nine. Fellow defensive end Jihad Ward had the Ravens only sack in the game and linebacker Patrick Quinn registered the lone interception for the defense.

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton completed 31 of his 48 total pass attempts against the Ravens on Tuesday night for 285 yards with two touchdowns and the one interception. The Cowboys rushed for 111 yards in their loss.

As for the Bengals, quarterback Brandon Allen and Ryan Finley combined to complete 17 of 26 total pass attempts against the Dolphins on Sunday for 193 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The two quarterbacks were sacked a combined six times on Sunday by the Dolphins defense.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who scored the team’s lone touchdown on Sunday, finished the game with one reception for 72 yards. Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins chipped in five receptions for 56 yards in the loss. The Bengals offense only mustered 40 yards rushing against the Dolphins with running back Giovani Bernard having 30 of them on his 12 total carries.

Defensively for Cincinnati in their Week 13 loss, safety Jessie Bates led the team in total tackles with 13. Bates also forced a fumble in the game that was recovered by fellow safety Vonn Bell. The Bengals defense failed to sack Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the game. The Dolphins rookie quarterback finished the contest having completed 26 of his 39 total pass attempts for 296 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

In Week 14 AFC North action, the 9-3 Browns will host the 7-5 Ravens next Monday night in what figures to be a great game. The 11-1 Steelers will play the 9-3 Buffalo Bills next Sunday night on the road and the 2-9-1 will host the 3-9 Cowboys next Sunday afternoon.



