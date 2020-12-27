2020 Week 16 Steelers Vs Colts Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are down 21-7, and the first half was similar to the last few weeks where a big play or two undermined the defense’s otherwise good efforts and the offense failed to get anything going. The Indianapolis Colts will get the ball to start the second half and any points they get will make it a three possession game which is bad news for the Steelers.

First half notes: No running game AGAIN Ben won't throw down the field Defense looks tired against inside run Deep TD on blitz against ZOMBIE call No hold call on Watt changed Colts 2nd TD drive Thank God for Watt Tomlin not calling a late TO on 3rd? No Claypool #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) December 27, 2020

The Colts first play of the half was a rush for about five yards. The next play, Mo Alie-Cox wide open in the flat after he chipped a block in at the line of scrimmage. The end around on 1st down for another chunk pickup of about 8.

Driving down the field with ease so far. Jonathan Taylor up the middle through a wide open hole as he dragged multiple tacklers with him for several yards. The Colts are in the red zone now. On first down, incomplete intended for Zach Pascal.

On 2nd down, Jonathan Taylor up the middle through a semi-truck sized hole. Avery Williamson thought it was a pass play. Stephon Tuitt and TJ Watt in for the sack on 3rd down. The chip shot field goal got a little shorter after an encroachment call. T.J. Watt shaken up a bit on the sack. Walked off gingerly.

The field goal was good. 24-7 Colts.

The kickoff was perfectly in the corner outside of the end zone and Ray-Ray McCloud with a nice return. Unfortunately there was a holding call on the Steelers, so they start at the twenty yard line. The first play was a gain of eight, followed up by the first down pickup by Benny Snell.

Ben Roethlisberger rolled out on first down and hit Eric Ebron for another first down pickup. Chase Claypool with another first down pickup with a tough catch in traffic.

Ben Roethlisberger pushed the ball down the field to Chase Claypool who had a step on his defender going deep across the middle of the field.

Eric Ebron found the soft spot of the zone for another 1st down. The Steelers are at around the 6 yard line in scoring position. Pass interference on the throw into the end zone, so another fresh set of downs near the 3 yard line.

Benny Snell with the run off the right tackle stopped at the line of scrimmage. On 2nd and goal, Ben in shotgun and nearly picked off intended for Eric Ebron. Ebron was held a bit on the route, but it wasn’t called.

Chase Claypool on the immediate slant, it appeared that he had caught the touchdown, but he dropped the ball. The Steelers going for it on fourth down. Another instance of not being able to get a yard. Ben tried to hit James Washington in the flat, but T.J. Carrie broke up the pass with a nice play. Turnover on downs. 5 plays to get 1 yard, and the Steelers failed. The story of the second half of this season.