2020 Week 13 Steelers Vs Washington Football Team Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Steelers had an uninspiring performance against a depleted Baltimore Ravens team just 5 days ago, and now will face off against the Washington Football Team. The Football Team is one that is on the rise, riding a strong defensive performance built around the league’s second best pass rush.

The Steelers are 11-0 and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory, while the Washington Football Team is 4-7 trying to keep pace with the New York Giants in their division after a surprise victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Steelers vs. Redskins all time record: 33-42-3
Steelers vs. Redskins (at home): 20-22-0
Last match result: 38-16 Steelers (2016)
Notable free agent addition: CB Ronald Darby, CB Kendall Fuller, QB Kyle Allen
Notable draft picks: EDGE Chase Young, OT Saahdiq Charles, RB Antonio Gibson

Steelers Inactive Players:

QB Joshua Dobbs
CB Steven Nelson
K Chris Boswell
TE Kevin Rader
DT Carlos Davis
OL Derwin Gray

Washington Inactive Players:

WR Robert Foster
S Cole Luke
DE Ryan Anderson
WR Jeff Badet
LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Chris Boswell is unfortunately out today, which was expected given the injury report throughout the week. Matthew Wright was elevated from the practice squad to fill in. Maybe the team is more aggressive on 4th downs today?

James Conner should be good to go against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday Night.

Another cold game in Pittsburgh. 34 degrees this time. Should drop to around freezing at 32 as it gets darker.

The Washington Football Team (WFT) won the toss and deferred to the second half. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense to get the ball first.

