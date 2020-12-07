2020 Week 13 Steelers Vs Washington Football Team Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Steelers had an uninspiring performance against a depleted Baltimore Ravens team just 5 days ago, and now will face off against the Washington Football Team. The Football Team is one that is on the rise, riding a strong defensive performance built around the league’s second best pass rush.
The Steelers are 11-0 and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory, while the Washington Football Team is 4-7 trying to keep pace with the New York Giants in their division after a surprise victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Steelers vs. Redskins all time record: 33-42-3
Steelers vs. Redskins (at home): 20-22-0
Last match result: 38-16 Steelers (2016)
Notable free agent addition: CB Ronald Darby, CB Kendall Fuller, QB Kyle Allen
Notable draft picks: EDGE Chase Young, OT Saahdiq Charles, RB Antonio Gibson
Steelers Inactive Players:
QB Joshua Dobbs
CB Steven Nelson
K Chris Boswell
TE Kevin Rader
DT Carlos Davis
OL Derwin Gray
Washington Inactive Players:
WR Robert Foster
S Cole Luke
DE Ryan Anderson
WR Jeff Badet
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
As if you needed another example of how good T.J. Watt is for the #Steelers, here he is ranked against the rest of the #NFL in overall rush defense & overall pass rush defense. He is one of – if not *the* – best defensive player in the league. @Steelersdepot @Alex_Kozora pic.twitter.com/dYnffzXdNt
— Brad Congelio, Ph.D. (@BradCongelio) December 7, 2020
And defensive breakdown from @THMead3 and me. https://t.co/UqS6K5f8SJ
— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 7, 2020
Washington likes to use that pre snap motion and seems to use it roughly same percentage amount as Steelers. Had nice runs against Dallas with it. #Steelers
— Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) December 7, 2020
Almost that time ⏳ #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/vHdc6ESQTG
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 7, 2020
Chris Boswell is unfortunately out today, which was expected given the injury report throughout the week. Matthew Wright was elevated from the practice squad to fill in. Maybe the team is more aggressive on 4th downs today?
Consensus line down to #Steelers -6 now pic.twitter.com/ckgEtnIKRz
— Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) December 7, 2020
7️⃣ gettin' loose @_BigBen7 pic.twitter.com/GY5IOaKEdi
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 7, 2020
RB James Conner, who tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week ago, isn't officially off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he's out on the field during warm ups. He was eligible to come off the list today. He's not in uniform and not playing, wearing a gray hoodie, hat and mask.
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 7, 2020
James Conner should be good to go against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday Night.
Jay Glazer says it was actually close with Ben Roethlisberger (knee) this week per Mike Tomlin. #Steelers
— Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) December 7, 2020
Another cold game in Pittsburgh. 34 degrees this time. Should drop to around freezing at 32 as it gets darker.
Washington has allowed 12 plays of 40 yards or more this year, which is the most in the league. 9 passing, 3 rushing and those plays averaged 50.6 yards. #Steelers
— Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) December 7, 2020
The Washington Football Team (WFT) won the toss and deferred to the second half. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense to get the ball first.