2020 Week 12 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The game is finally happening after a maddening streak of three postponements and some late breaking uncertainty to boot. In just over an hour, one of the strangest games in NFL history will take place on a Wednesday afternoon. A myriad of players from both teams (mostly the Baltimore Ravens) are out on the reserve/covid list, so there will be some interesting and unknown names being uttered in this game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers look to improve their record to 11-0, while the Ravens desperately try to remain relevant in the playoff race currently sitting at 6-4. A loss for the Ravens would eliminate them from contention in the AFC North race, but they could still secure a wild card spot in the expanded seven team playoffs later on.

Steelers vs. Ravens all time record: 29-24-0

Steelers vs Ravens (home) all time record: 17-11-0

Last match result: 28-24 Steelers (2020 week 8)

Notable free agent addition: DE Calais Campbell, OLB Yannick Ngakoue (trade)

Notable draft picks: ILB Patrick Queen, RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Devin Duvernay, WR James Proche

Maurkice Pouncey was added to the Reserve/COVID list this morning, so it appears JC Hassenauer might be starting at center. Both teams will have inexperienced centers starting due to covid, so keep an eye out for bad snaps on both sides.

The National Weather Service says it has snowed 6.8 inches in Pittsburgh so far. Today is now officially the snowiest day of the year.

A lot of snowfall on Tuesday, but it appears to have stopped for now. Still going to be a cold afternoon game.

Weather for today's Wednesday Afternoon Football. Snow came and went yesterday. Still cold weather December football.

Wendell Smallwood & Coyle elevated from Practice squad by Steelers

Steelers Inactive Players:

S Antoine Brooks Jr.

QB Joshua Dobbs

OLB Jayrone Elliott

RB Jaylen Samuels

TE Kevin Rader

Ravens Inactive Players:

*this does not include Reserve/COVID list players

T Jake Rodgers

DT Brandon Williams

Ravens players still on team's COVID-19 list: Andrews, Mark

Bonds, Terrell

Judon, Matt

Snead, Willie

Ward, Jihad

Cox, Morgan

Jackson, Lamar

Madubuike, Justin

Ricard, Patrick

Campbell, Calais

Mekari, Patrick

Skura, Matt

McPhee, Pernell

Dobbins, J.K.

Dobbins, J.K.

Ingram, Mark