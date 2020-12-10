2020 South Side Questions: Who Will Lose Roster Spots When Exemptions Run Out?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now into the regular season, following the most unique offseason in the NFL since at least World War II. While it didn’t involve a player lockout, teams still did not have physical access to their players, though they were at least able to meet with them virtually.

Question: Who are the players currently on the 53-man roster most likely to be waived in order to get the roster into compliance after the Steelers’ roster exemptions run out?

The Steelers currently have 54 players on the 53-man roster, and when Maurkice Pouncey gets back, that will make 55. James Conner, just activated from the Reserve/Covid-19 List, has a roster exemption, however, as does Cassius Marsh, who was just signed off of a practice squad. Conner’s will run up before Sunday, but Marsh has to clear a five-day Covid-19 protocol.

The long and short of it is that, eventually, two players currently on the roster will have to be waived. So who are the players on the bottom of the roster right now, given the moves that have been made? The most obvious name, I think, is Jayrone Elliott, since Marsh, who also plays special teams, would slide right into his spot. But what about the other name?

Rookie Antoine Brooks, of course, is one name that you have to consider, since he spent most of the year on the practice squad already. He was only added to the 53-man roster after Bud Dupree was placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers have used him on defense, however, and they might want to keep him around, so if not him, what other possibilities are there? The most likely target would be either the defensive or offensive lines. Rookie Carlos Davis was a healthy scratch last time out, as was Derwin Gray. Henry Mondeaux has too well established himself on special teams to be the odd man out at this point.