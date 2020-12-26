2020 NFL Week 16 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 16 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints 4:30 PM ET (FRI)
|Saints -7
|Saints -7
|Vikings +7
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Lions +10
|Buccaneers -10
|Buccaneers -10
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Cardinals -4.5
|49ers +4.5
|Cardinals -4.5
|Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +3
|Dolphins -3
|Raiders +3
|Cleveland Browns at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +9.5
|Browns -9.5
|Browns -9.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -7.5
|Texans -7.5
|Texans -7.5
|Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +7.5
|Bears -7.5
|Jaguars +7.5
|New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -10
|Ravens -10
|Giants +10
|Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -10.5
|Falcons +10.5
|Falcons +10.5
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -3
|Chargers -3
|Chargers -3
|Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Washington -1
|Washington -1
|Washington -1
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -1
|Rams +1
|Rams +1
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -2.5
|Cowboys +2.5
|Eagles -2.5
|Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Patriots +7.5
|Patriots +7.5
|Bills -7.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +1.5
|Colts -1.5
|Colts -1.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Colts 23-20
|Colts 21-17
|Week 15 Results
|9-7
|6-10
|2020 Results
|115-106-2
|111-110-2