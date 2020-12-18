2020 NFL Week 15: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope all is well with yinz with one week to go before Christmas 2020.

Well, Week 15 is underway, and we have a lot of football to look forward to prior to the Pittsburgh Steelers playing the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. There are two Saturday games that will be televised and Sunday night the Cleveland Browns will play the New York Giants. A few good Sunday games are sandwiched in the middle and we’ll have threads posted all throughout the next few days so you can discuss them all.

As usual, we have five questions and a tiebreaker for yinz to answer ahead of the rest of the Week 15 NFL action and there is money to be won for doing just that. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Week 14 questions along with standings updates from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

1 – How many runs of more than 5 yards will the Steelers have Monday night against the Bengals?

2 – Will Steelers score over or under 26.5 points versus the Bengals Monday night?

3 – How many total ruled drops by PFF will the Steelers have Monday night against the Bengals?

4 – Will there be at least one punt return Monday night by either the Steelers or Bengals good for 30 or more yards?

5 – Guess the total number of kneel downs that will happen Monday night in the game between the Steelers and the Bengals.

Tiebreaker: How many total points will be scored in the Monday night game between the Steelers and the Bengals?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 13 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers longest play of the game was a Ben Roethlisberger pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster for 20 yards in the second quarter. That was the only explosive play, so the offense finished well under 4.5 . The Bills had only two explosive plays which may surprise some. 73% of respondents picked up a point on this question.

Question 2: James Conner ran for exactly 18 yards on 10 carries. No one came close. SJT63 came closest with 29 yards predicted. Style Points said zero and was the next closest which is sad. The median response had Conner gaining 71 yards on the ground.

Question 3: Ben was sacked in the second half. This may have been just after Kevin Dotson hurt his pec and JC Hassenauer came in at left guard. 69% predicted the inevitable and gained a point. At least Ben sacked only once.

Question 4: The Steelers only gained more than 15 yards four times in the game. JuJu gained 20 yards on a passing play but most of the yardage was after the catch. Just 39% correctly predicted JuJu not catching a ball that travelled 15 or more yards in the air.

Question 5: Ben targeted Chase Claypool six times for three completions in the game. However, he did not draw a defense pas interference call. A narrow 51% majority picked up a point by saying Claypool would not draw a defensive pass interference penalty.

Tiebreaker: The tiebreaker used to break a six-way tie for first place this week. Derek Watt played zero offensive snaps. Jordan Dangerfield played three defensive snaps. James Washington played 46 snaps for 49 total offensive and defensive snaps between the three. Special team snaps did not count.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions O/U 4.5 Explosive Plays Conner Rushing Yards Ben Sacked vs Bills? JuJu Catch Pass >15 Air Yards? Claypool Draws DPI SD Consensus UNDER 71 YES YES FALSE Correct Answers UNDER 18 YES NO FALSE

NOTE: Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. Once I “like” your answers, I’ve recorded your answers on the spreadsheet. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that your final answers are accurately recorded is replying to your original response and NOT edit it.

The week 14 weekly contest came down to the tiebreaker. Six folks correctly answered four of the five questions. Kudos to Jaybird, Steven Small, Steel_Man24, Stone Age Tone, Style Points, and Rugbyclint. All score five points this week. But Rugbyclint wins by predicting 47 combined snaps among the three players listed in the tiebreaker question. Contact me on my twitter handle @subBurgher to collect your winnings.

Who is going to finish in the money? Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

With four more regular season games, we are getting close to the end of the contest. The top four end of regular season prizes are currently:

First: $175

Second: $75

Third: $25

Fourth: $25

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after week 14:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE ManRayX 62 1st B&G 59 2nd PittShawnC 57 3rd Beaver Falls Hosiery 56 4th RMSteeler 53 5th (tie) Style Points 53 5th (tie) +1 hoptown 51 7th Greg Payne 50 8th -1 IC in Cincy 49 9th (tie) Steven Small 49 9th (tie) +5 ImMikeD 48 11th (tie) -2 Don2727 48 11th (tie) -2 pittfan 48 11th (tie) -2 PaeperCup 47 14th (tie) -5 Andy N 47 14th (tie) DirtDawg1964 47 14th (tie) +2 Jaybird 44 17th +4 Chris92021 43 18th (tie) -1 Earl 43 18th (tie) Pghomer 43 18th (tie) +3 Steelers D 43 18th (tie) +3 Jason W 42 22nd (tie) -4 Buckeye Steel 42 22nd (tie) -4 Ratsotex 42 22nd (tie) -1 Keneyeam 42 22nd (tie) +5 SJT63 42 22nd (tie) +5 *Steel_Man24 42 22nd (tie) +9 *Stone Age Tone 42 22nd (tie) +9 Dave 41 29th (tie) -8 Paul Garvin Kuhns 41 29th (tie) -8 *Doc Ellis D 41 29th (tie) +2

*New to leaderboard