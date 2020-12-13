2020 NFL Week 14 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 14 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM ET (THU)
|Rams -5
|Rams -5
|Patriots +5
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +7.5
|Titans -7.5
|Titans -7.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +3.5
|Cowboys -3.5
|Cowboys -3.5
|Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3
|Cardinals -3
|Giants +3
|Houston Texans at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +2
|Texans -2
|Texans -2
|Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -4
|Broncos +4
|Panthers -4
|Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -6.5
|Buccaneers -6.5
|Buccaneers -6.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins+7.5
|Chiefs -7.5
|Chiefs -7.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +3
|Colts -3
|Colts -3
|New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -13.5
|Seahawks -13.5
|Seahawks -13.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers +2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Chargers +2.5
|New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles +7
|Saints -7
|Saints -7
|Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -3
|Washington +3
|Washington +3
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +8
|Packers -8
|Packers -8
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Browns +2
|Ravens -2
|Ravens -2
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -2
|W
|Steelers +2
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Bills 24-21
|Steelers 26-23
|Week 13 Results
|9-6
|12-3
|2020 Results
|95-94-2
|97-92-2